Maximiliano Falcon Injury: Suffers knee injury

Falcon was forced out in the first half of Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup draw against Nashville after suffering a knee injury that will require further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue. The center-back has been a locked-in starter for Miami whenever he's fit, so his potential absence would likely trigger a shake-up in the starting XI. Gonzalo Lujan stands as the leading candidate to step in and fill the void in central defense if Falcon is sidelined.