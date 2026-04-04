Maximiliano Falcon News: Fit for starting role

Falcon (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest versus Austin FC.

Falcon completed his recovery from a minor knee issue following his return to practice earlier in the week. The defender missed the previous couple of MLS matchups due to the issue, before which he served as an ever-present member of Miami's back line. He's now expected to stay in the starting lineup, limiting Gonzalo Lujan to a backup role. In that case, Falcon's production could come mostly from passes, clearances and interceptions.