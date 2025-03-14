Maximiliano Falcon News: Plays full game Thursday
Falcon (shoulder) played the full game in Thursday's 2-0 win over Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Falcon played the whole game Thursday confirming he has fully recovered from his shoulder injury. He is available moving forward but is not expected to start in central defense Sunday against Atlanta as Tomas Aviles should be preferred.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now