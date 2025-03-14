Fantasy Soccer
Maximiliano Falcon headshot

Maximiliano Falcon News: Plays full game Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Falcon (shoulder) played the full game in Thursday's 2-0 win over Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Falcon played the whole game Thursday confirming he has fully recovered from his shoulder injury. He is available moving forward but is not expected to start in central defense Sunday against Atlanta as Tomas Aviles should be preferred.

Maximiliano Falcon
Inter Miami CF
