Maximiliano Urruti News: Records three shots

Urruti recorded three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Urruti saw a fourth consecutive start Staurday, earning 58 minutes of play in the win. He would record three shots despite not finding the back of the net, with all three on target as well. He still has yet to see a goal in six appearances this season.