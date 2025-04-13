Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maximiliano Urruti headshot

Maximiliano Urruti News: Records three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Urruti recorded three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Urruti saw a fourth consecutive start Staurday, earning 58 minutes of play in the win. He would record three shots despite not finding the back of the net, with all three on target as well. He still has yet to see a goal in six appearances this season.

Maximiliano Urruti
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now