Maximillian Oyedele Injury: Set to miss Conference League game

Oyedele is absent for Thursday's UEFA Conference League knockout matchup versus Rijeka, ICI Alsace reports.

Oyedele has seen 13 minutes of Ligue 1 action in the last two games, so his loss will reduce the squad's depth for now. The youngster could aim to return at some point in the season if he's not dealing with a major issue. However, Valentin Barco and Samir El Mourabet are the team's top midfield choices, and that is unlikely to change regardless of Oyedele's status.