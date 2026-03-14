Maximillian Oyedele Injury: Still battling illness
Oyedele (illness) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Paris FC, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Direct Racing.
Oyedele has been dealing with an illness this week and will once again be a late call for Sunday's clash against Paris FC. The midfielder has mostly been limited to a bench role in his few appearances this season, so even if he ends up missing the match it would only be a minor setback for Racing.
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