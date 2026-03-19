Maximillian Oyedele headshot

Maximillian Oyedele News: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Oyedele is an option again for Strasbourg after clearing his illness, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Ici Alsace.

Oyedele missed the last matchup against Paris FC due to illness but is expected to shake it off in time to be available this weekend for Racing moving forward. That said, the midfielder has mostly been limited to a bench role this season, so his return should only have a minimal impact on the starting lineup.

Maximillian Oyedele
Strasbourg
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