Maximillian Oyedele News: Scores impressive goal

Oyedele scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Oyedele had a clever first touch to find himself with acres of space outside the box, but he sneaked closer to the goal and found the back of the net with the outside of his foot. This was his first goal of the season, but following this impressive performance, he could be due for more minutes going forward.