Maximo Carrizo News: Makes MLS debut Saturday

Carrizo generated one tackle (one won) and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew.

Carrizo made his MLS debut Saturday when he was subbed onto the pitch in the 73rd minute for Hannes Wolf. The 17-year-old signed with New York City FC at 14 and finally made his way onto the pitch. He created one chance off the bench, in addition to winning one tackle and intercepting one pass in his 17 minutes of action.