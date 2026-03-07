Maximo Perrone headshot

Maximo Perrone Injury: Exits early against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Perrone registered two tackles (one won) and left Saturday's game versus Cagliari at the 35th minute due to a possible thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Perrone took a knee to the muscle in the first half and tried to walk it off for a few minutes before bowing out. He'll take the tests before next Sunday's home game against Roma. The coach elected to deploy Mergim Vojvoda and move Nico Paz and Martin Baturina to the midfield in this one.

Maximo Perrone
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximo Perrone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximo Perrone See More
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023