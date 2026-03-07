Maximo Perrone Injury: Exits early against Cagliari

Perrone registered two tackles (one won) and left Saturday's game versus Cagliari at the 35th minute due to a possible thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Perrone took a knee to the muscle in the first half and tried to walk it off for a few minutes before bowing out. He'll take the tests before next Sunday's home game against Roma. The coach elected to deploy Mergim Vojvoda and move Nico Paz and Martin Baturina to the midfield in this one.