Maximo Perrone headshot

Maximo Perrone Injury: Makes squad for Roma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Perrone (thigh) has been called up for Sunday's fixture versus Como.

Perrone made the first cut and will be assessed on game day. He might still start if he's in good enough shape; otherwise, the coach would likely turn to Sergi Roberto at the position. He has recorded at least one tackle in four straight appearances, totaling 10 (five won), assisting once, and logging four chances created, four interceptions and two off-target shots during that stretch.

Maximo Perrone
Como
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