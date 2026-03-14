Maximo Perrone Injury: Makes squad for Roma game

Perrone (thigh) has been called up for Sunday's fixture versus Como.

Perrone made the first cut and will be assessed on game day. He might still start if he's in good enough shape; otherwise, the coach would likely turn to Sergi Roberto at the position. He has recorded at least one tackle in four straight appearances, totaling 10 (five won), assisting once, and logging four chances created, four interceptions and two off-target shots during that stretch.