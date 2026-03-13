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Maximo Perrone Injury: Questionable for Roma match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Perrone (thigh) "is 40/60 to make it for Sunday, but he's undergoing treatment, and maybe he'll wake up feeling better in the next couple of days. He's nursing a heavy knock with a hematoma, but it's not too serious overall," coach Cesc Fabregas relayed.

Perrona is set to be a late call, depending on how much he manages to train in the short time remaining before the fixture. Sergi Roberto or Maxence Caqueret could get the nod even if Perrone is ultimately cleared, as he is far from 100 percent.

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