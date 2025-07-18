Maximo Perrone News: Joins Como permanently

Perrone has signed a contract until 2029 with Como, which acquired him from Manchester City.

Perrone was already set to stay for another season on loan at Como thanks to a previous clause, but the team decided to make an investment instead. He registered three assists, 30 key passes, 38 tackles and 42 clearances in 26 games (20 starts) last season, missing a couple of months due to injury. He'll likely have the same role and prominence in 2025/2026.