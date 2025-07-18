Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Maximo Perrone headshot

Maximo Perrone News: Joins Como permanently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Perrone has signed a contract until 2029 with Como, which acquired him from Manchester City.

Perrone was already set to stay for another season on loan at Como thanks to a previous clause, but the team decided to make an investment instead. He registered three assists, 30 key passes, 38 tackles and 42 clearances in 26 games (20 starts) last season, missing a couple of months due to injury. He'll likely have the same role and prominence in 2025/2026.

Maximo Perrone
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now