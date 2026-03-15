Maximo Perrone News: Named to bench
Perrone (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Roma.
Perrone is in the squad Sunday after a thigh injury, with the midfielder finding a spot on the bench. He has started in 25 of his 27 appearances on the team sheet this campaign while recording two goals and four assists, likely to return to a starting spot again once fit.
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