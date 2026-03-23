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Maximo Perrone News: Nets goal in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 1:10am

Perrone scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-0 victory against Pisa.

Perrone scored Como's fifth and final goal deep into the second half Sunday as Como dismantled Pisa in a 5-0 victory. More characteristically, the holding-midfielder made three tackles (two won), four clearances and one block in support of the clean sheet effort across his 90 minute shift. Over his last four appearances (five starts), Perrone has scored once, supplied an assist and contributed to two clean sheets.

Maximo Perrone
Como
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