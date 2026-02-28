Maximo Perrone News: Provides assist versus Lecce

Perrone assisted once to go with two tackles (one won), two interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Lecce.

Perrone logged his fourth helper of the year, and his first since late November, thanks to a pristine through ball for Jesus Rodriguez, setting up his team's second goal. He also had a secondary assist on a similar action earlier in the game. He has created at least one scoring chance in four straight fixtures, piling up seven key passes and tallying two off-target shots and four interceptions over that span. Additionally, he has registered one or more tackles in his last three outings, totaling eight (five won).