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Maximo Perrone News: Subdued cameo in Roma match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Perrone (thigh) had 17 passes and no further stats in 23 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Roma.

Perrone came off the bench because of his subpar fitness and helped manage the lead upon subbing in, but didn't put up numbers. He'll look to get completely healthy and resume playing over Sergi Roberto against Pisa on Sunday. He has assisted once and recorded four chances created, four tackels and three clearances in the last five rounds. Instead, he failed to record a tackle after posting 10 (six won) in his previous four displays.

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