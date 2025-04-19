Maximo Perrone News: Will miss Genoa tilt

Perrone had one off-target shot, one key pass, five clearances and one interception and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lecce.

Perrone had his usual gritty display in the midfield but will be unavailable against Genoa on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. Maxence Caqueret will likely return to the XI, while Yannik Engelhardt will be the top deputy in the midfield.