Maximo Perrone headshot

Maximo Perrone News: Will miss Genoa tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 11:35pm

Perrone had one off-target shot, one key pass, five clearances and one interception and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lecce.

Perrone had his usual gritty display in the midfield but will be unavailable against Genoa on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. Maxence Caqueret will likely return to the XI, while Yannik Engelhardt will be the top deputy in the midfield.

Maximo Perrone
Como
