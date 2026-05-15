Cornet (undisclosed) re-joined his teammates in practice early in the week, Genoa communicated.

Cornet seems to have recuperated from a small injury that cost him the previous match. He has made only one short cameo in recent months due to multiple injuries and has started just once in the season. He has sent in at least one cross in six consecutive displays, piling up eight (one accurate) and adding two off-target shots, four key apsses an disx tackles (four won) during that stretch.