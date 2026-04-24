Maxwel Cornet Injury: Fit for Como contest

Cornet (thigh) "practiced with us Saturday and will be called for the next game, but I don't think he has many minutes in him yet," coach Daniele De Rossi announced.

Cornet will be available after missing four games due to his latest muscular injury, but might have to wait to be deployed, as his conditioning is subpar. He last played in early February. He has sent in one or more crosses in his last five displays (one start), amassing seven deliveries (one accurate) and adding two off-target shots, three chances created and five tackles (three won) over that span.