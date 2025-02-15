Maxwel Cornet Injury: Option for Venezia match
Cornet (thigh) "practiced regularly for the first time Saturday and will be available Monday," coach Patrick Vieira announced.
Cornet will sit out just one contest due to a minor muscular problem but will likely begin on the bench given the situation. He has assisted once and posted two shots (one on target), two chances created and four crosses (one accurate) in two outings since joining.
