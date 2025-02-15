Fantasy Soccer
Maxwel Cornet headshot

Maxwel Cornet Injury: Option for Venezia match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Cornet (thigh) "practiced regularly for the first time Saturday and will be available Monday," coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Cornet will sit out just one contest due to a minor muscular problem but will likely begin on the bench given the situation. He has assisted once and posted two shots (one on target), two chances created and four crosses (one accurate) in two outings since joining.

Maxwel Cornet
Genoa
Maxwel Cornet
Genoa
