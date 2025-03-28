Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxwel Cornet headshot

Maxwel Cornet Injury: Sidelined for Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Cornet (thigh) won't be available against Juventus on Saturday and could miss a couple of extra matches, Sky Italy reported.

Cornet got hurt at the beginning of March, but his strain is fairly serious, and he won't be rushed back. The returns of Vitinha (thigh) and Caleb Ekuban (thigh) will help Genoa make up for his absence. Alessandro Zanoli, Ruslan Malinovskyi, and Fabio Miretti picked up the slack in the past match.

Maxwel Cornet
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now