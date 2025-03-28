Maxwel Cornet Injury: Sidelined for Juventus clash

Cornet (thigh) won't be available against Juventus on Saturday and could miss a couple of extra matches, Sky Italy reported.

Cornet got hurt at the beginning of March, but his strain is fairly serious, and he won't be rushed back. The returns of Vitinha (thigh) and Caleb Ekuban (thigh) will help Genoa make up for his absence. Alessandro Zanoli, Ruslan Malinovskyi, and Fabio Miretti picked up the slack in the past match.