Maxwel Cornet Injury: Strikes and subs off against Cagliari

Cornet scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created before exiting Friday's 1-1 draw with Cagliari at the 75th minute due to a thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Cornet punched it home attacking the far post on a cross by Caleb Ekuban right after the interval but had to leave later on, clutching the back of his thigh. He'll be assessed before Friday's game versus Lecce. Alessandro Zanoli and Ruslan Malinovskyi would potentially absorb his minutes.