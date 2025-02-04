Maxwel Cornet Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Cornet left the last game at the interval due to a muscular distraction in his left adductor, Il Secolo XIX reported.
Cornet has avoided more serious issues but is still set to miss two to three weeks and therefore multiple matches. He made his first start since joining against Fiorentina. Alessandro Zanoli, Vitinha and Caleb Ekuban will handle the position like before his arrival.
