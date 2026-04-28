Maxwel Cornet News: Inserted late against Como

Cornet (thigh) had one key pass, one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero won) in nine minutes in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Como.

Cornet made a brief cameo in his return from a four-game absence. His minutes could increase if he avoids setbacks and Tommaso Baldanzi and Caleb Ekuban remain unavailable due to their thigh injuries. He stretched his streak of outings with at least one cross to six, totaling eight (one accurate) and adding four key passes, two shots (zero won) and six tackles (four won) over that span.