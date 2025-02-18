Maxwel Cornet News: Scores first Genoa goal

Cornet scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-0 victory over Venezia.

Cornet made a huge influence on Monday's match off the bench, with both goals for Genoa coming after he entered the field as a substitute in the 73rd minute. He would score one of those goals, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute. He now has two goal contributions in only three games since joining the club.