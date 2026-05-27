Maxwell Woledzi News: First career goal is game winner

Woledzi scored the game winning goal on his only shot in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC.

The goal was the first of Woledzi's young MLS career, heading home from close range to help Nashville come away with the full three points. He's been a mainstay at center back this season, and he's been a big reason why Nashville boasts one of the best defenses in Major League Soccer. After the World Cup break, Nashville hosts Atlanta United on Friday, July 17.