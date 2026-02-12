Maxwell Woledzi News: Signs with Nashville

Woledzi completed a permanent transfer from Fredrikstad to Nashville SC on Dec. 2, 2025.

Woledzi will add some much-needed depth at the center-back position for Nashville, and it wouldn't be surprising if he challenges for a starting role as the season progresses. The defender joins Nashville until the end of the 2028-29 campaign and spent the last three seasons with Fredrikstad in Norway, totaling 88 appearances in all competitions.