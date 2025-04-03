Maya Yoshida Injury: Could miss up to two weeks

Yoshida (hamstring) could be out between 10 to 14 days, Corner of the Galaxy reports.

Head coach Greg Vanney said the medical staff needs to reevaluate Yoshida's scans, but it seems he's dealing with a minor hamstring injury. The best-case scenario under that timeline would have the Japanese center-back returning to face Houston on April 12, although a more realistic timeline could be the April 19 matchup against Austin.