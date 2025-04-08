Maya Yoshida Injury: Not traveling with squad

Yoshida (hamstring) isn't part of the squad that will face Tigres in the CONCACAF on Tuesday and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Houston, according to Corner of The Galaxy.

Yoshida is still dealing with a minor hamstring injury and has not returned to the squad since he did not travel to Monterrey for Tuesday's clash. His next chance to feature for the Galaxy will be Saturday against Houston, though he remains a major doubt for the game. Until he returns, Carlos Emiro Garces is starting in his place in the backline.