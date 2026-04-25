Maya Yoshida headshot

Maya Yoshida Injury: Questionable with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Yoshida is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Real Salt Lake due to a knee injury, the MLS announced Saturday.

Yoshida is a late concern for the Galaxy ahead of the 10th game of the season, and his absence would be a major blow given that he's a regular starter in defense. He's in decent form after tallying 24 clearances and scoring a goal over his last three appearances. However, if he fails to recover from the issue, his place could be taken by Carlos Emiro Garces.

Maya Yoshida
Los Angeles Galaxy
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