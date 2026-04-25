Maya Yoshida Injury: Questionable with knee issue
Yoshida is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Real Salt Lake due to a knee injury, the MLS announced Saturday.
Yoshida is a late concern for the Galaxy ahead of the 10th game of the season, and his absence would be a major blow given that he's a regular starter in defense. He's in decent form after tallying 24 clearances and scoring a goal over his last three appearances. However, if he fails to recover from the issue, his place could be taken by Carlos Emiro Garces.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maya Yoshida See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine352 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23October 31, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481May 30, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480May 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maya Yoshida See More