Maya Yoshida Injury: Suffers apparent hamstring injury

Yoshida was forced off in the 31st minute of Tuesday's CONCACAF quarterfinal first leg against Tigres due to an apparent hamstring injury, Kevin Baxter of the LA Times reports.

Yoshida requested treatment about half an hour into the first half of Tuesday's game after feeling pain in the back of his leg, suggesting a possible hamstring injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will miss time. If the injury proves serious, Carlos Emiro Garces is expected to partner with Zanka in central defense until Yoshida recovers.