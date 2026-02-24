Maya Yoshida News: Five clearances off bench

Yoshida recorded five clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against New York City FC.

Yoshida entered the game in the 64th minute to help stabilize the defense after Carlos Emiro Garces was sent off, contributing five clearances and keeping his side secure while on the pitch. He finished last season with 23 tackles, 29 interceptions and 133 clearances across 26 starts, though the signing of Jakob Glesnes is likely to limit his minutes this season. Though, he should at least secure a starting spot against Charlotte on Saturday.