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Maya Yoshida News: Joins Japan squad as support player

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Yoshida has joined Japan's World Cup preparation camp in Monterrey as a support player, bringing his vast international experience to the squad during a critical phase of their preparations, according to Football Zone.

Yoshida, who has participated in three consecutive World Cups and three Olympic Games, joins the camp to train alongside the squad and provide guidance and knowledge of the American environment that could prove invaluable during the tournament. Teammate Yuto Nagatomo welcomed his arrival warmly, praising the rarity of his international experience and highlighting his familiarity with the conditions in the United States as a significant asset for Japan, with Yoshida currently playing for LA Galaxy giving him an intimate knowledge of the local climate, time zones and training environments that the rest of the squad will benefit from. Yoshida could replace Wataru Endo (undisclosed) if the midfielder can't be fit for the opener.

Maya Yoshida
Los Angeles Galaxy
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