Maya Yoshida News: Knocks one in
Yoshida scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Austin FC.
Yoshida recorded his first goal of the season Saturday, earning the start while playing all 90 minutes against Austin. He's made four starts in six appearances, recording five tackles with three interceptions and two blocks, keeping one clean sheet.
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