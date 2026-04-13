Maya Yoshida headshot

Maya Yoshida News: Knocks one in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Yoshida scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Austin FC.

Yoshida recorded his first goal of the season Saturday, earning the start while playing all 90 minutes against Austin. He's made four starts in six appearances, recording five tackles with three interceptions and two blocks, keeping one clean sheet.

Maya Yoshida
Los Angeles Galaxy
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