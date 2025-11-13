Yoshida took on an even larger leadership role in 2025, becoming the main source of stability for a team that faced more defensive pressure than during his MLS run in 2024. He improved his impact on set pieces and continued to organize the backline with intelligence and composure. His experience was crucial in navigating a season with more inconsistency around him, and he remained one of the Galaxy's most reliable performers, starting 26 of his 28 appearances and contributing 23 tackles, 29 interceptions and 133 clearances. Even in a tougher collective context, Yoshida proved in 2025 that he is still a dependable defender after his third season at the club and that he will hold a similar role heading into the 2026 season.