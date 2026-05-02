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Maya Yoshida News: On bench for Vancouver clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Yoshida (knee) is on the bench in Saturday's contest versus Vancouver Whitecaps.

Yoshida may reappear following a one-game absence, but he's likely to see few minutes in this matchup. Prior to the injury, he made three MLS starts in a row, scoring a goal and averaging 8.0 clearances per game over that period. He'll be a strong rival to Carlos Emiro Garces for a center-back spot in upcoming weeks.

Maya Yoshida
Los Angeles Galaxy
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