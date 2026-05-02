Maya Yoshida News: On bench for Vancouver clash
Yoshida (knee) is on the bench in Saturday's contest versus Vancouver Whitecaps.
Yoshida may reappear following a one-game absence, but he's likely to see few minutes in this matchup. Prior to the injury, he made three MLS starts in a row, scoring a goal and averaging 8.0 clearances per game over that period. He'll be a strong rival to Carlos Emiro Garces for a center-back spot in upcoming weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maya Yoshida See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine359 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23October 31, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481May 30, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480May 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maya Yoshida See More