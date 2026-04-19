M'Bala Nzola News: Records goal and assist

Nzola scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Como.

Nzola played a decisive role in Friday's 2-1 win over Como, first assisting Cristian Volpato's opener in the 42nd minute before scoring two minutes later with a composed one on one finish for his first goal with Sassuolo. The forward also delivered two key passes and recorded one tackle, consistently threatening in behind the defense. Nzola has now recorded one goal and one assist in nine Serie A appearances with his new club this season.