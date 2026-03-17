M'Bala Nzola News: Returns to bench
Nzola recorded no stats in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.
Nzola entered the fray Sunday for the final 31 minuets as Sassuolo fell 1-0 to Bologna. After being included in the Sassuolo starting XI for the first time since arriving on loan from Fiorentina and making a marginal impression over 68 minutes, the veteran forward once again retreated to the bench. In six appearances (one start) with Sassuolo, Nzola has attempted three shots (one on goal).
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