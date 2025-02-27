M'Bala Nzola News: Suspended for two games

Nzola was sent off in the second half of Sunday's match against Nantes for throwing the ball toward the referee. The league announced he will be suspended for two games.

Nzola will miss the next two games against Le Havre and Marseille due to suspension and will be back available for the matchup with Rennes on March. 15. His absence could lead to more opportunities for Goduine Koyalipou in the attack.