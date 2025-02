Nzola generated four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Nice.

Nzola led Lens matching his season-high in shots, but couldn't find the back of the net to avoid the road loss. The forward has six goals in 16 appearances (14 stars) in the campaign. He will look to top his best season in 2022-23, when scored 13 goals for Spezia in Serie A play.