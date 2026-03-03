Mbekezeli Mbokazi News: Active display in win
Mbokazi had three shots (two on target) and made one tackle, six clearances and two interceptions during Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.
Mbokazi bounced back from his unremarkable debut with a great performance during the home opener, not only shining at the heart of the defense but also being a constant aerial threat on offensive set pieces. The youngster appears to be a clear path to lock up his starting spot and more performances like this will definitely accelerate the process.
