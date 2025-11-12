Samatta was expected to return for Saturday's clash against Nantes after recovering from a thigh injury that sidelined him for the last three games, but he ultimately suffered a setback ahead of the match, forcing him to miss the call. The striker will likely be assessed during the break to determine the extent of the setback and establish a precise timeline for his return to competition. This is a blow for the Ciel & Marine, as he is the undisputed starting striker when fit, and if he has to miss more time, Felix Mambimbi will likely replace him again to lead the line.