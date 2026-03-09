Mbwana Samatta headshot

Mbwana Samatta News: Attempts four shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 10:37pm

Samatta registered four shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Brest.

Samatta tied his season-high in shots, four, which he first logged back on Aug. 24. The forward remains without any goals this season, but his lack of goalscoring has been with effort, backed up by 26 shots (seven on goal) he logged across 18 appearances.

Mbwana Samatta
Le Havre
More Stats & News
