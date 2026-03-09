Mbwana Samatta News: Attempts four shots
Samatta registered four shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Brest.
Samatta tied his season-high in shots, four, which he first logged back on Aug. 24. The forward remains without any goals this season, but his lack of goalscoring has been with effort, backed up by 26 shots (seven on goal) he logged across 18 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mbwana Samatta See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 Players for the 2020/21 Season [Updated Sept. 11]September 2, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Fantrax Top 400 [Updated Sept. 11]August 29, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 300 Players for 2020/21August 21, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top Forwards for 2020/21August 20, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38July 24, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mbwana Samatta See More