Mbwana Samatta News: First goal in draw
Samatta scored one goal one three shots, grabbed one clearance and had 14 passes in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nice.
Samatta got the scoring started on Sunday in the 41st minute. After struggling for much of the year with zero goal contributions the forward now has two in his last three appearances. Sunday also marked the first time in months that Samatta has played over 80 minutes. Havre plays Angers on Saturday, look for Samatta to continue his improved play and his minutes to stay high.
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