Mbwana Samatta headshot

Mbwana Samatta News: Quiet in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Samatta had zero shots and made four clearances during Sunday's 2-0 win over Lorient.

Samatta was trusted to serve as the lone forward in this crucial match but once again underperformed despite his team's dominance. The forward improved a little bit during the final stretch of his first Ligue 1 campaign, finally opening his scoring account in April, but still finished with only two goals over 27 appearances.

Mbwana Samatta
Le Havre
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