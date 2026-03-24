Mbwana Samatta headshot

Mbwana Samatta News: Registers first goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Samatta assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Paris FC.

Samatta produced a bright 15 minute cameo, tied for the most shots in the game with three, and registered his first league goal contribution of the season with a last minute assist for Godson Kyeremeh. The forward has made only one start in his last three games but has still managed nine shots and two chances created in his limited minutes.

Mbwana Samatta
Le Havre
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