Mbwana Samatta headshot

Mbwana Samatta News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Samatta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-4 draw against Metz.

Samatta only took one shot in this game but it was enough to be among the goals on Sunday. The forward is likely going to need more attempts to break through one of Ligue 1's best defenses in Lille, a team which has only conceded 34 times this season.

Mbwana Samatta
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mbwana Samatta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mbwana Samatta See More
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 Players for the 2020/21 Season [Updated Sept. 11]
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 Players for the 2020/21 Season [Updated Sept. 11]
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 2, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Fantrax Top 400 [Updated Sept. 11]
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Fantrax Top 400 [Updated Sept. 11]
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 29, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 300 Players for 2020/21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 300 Players for 2020/21
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 21, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top Forwards for 2020/21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top Forwards for 2020/21
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 20, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 24, 2020