Mbwana Samatta News: Scores in draw
Samatta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-4 draw against Metz.
Samatta only took one shot in this game but it was enough to be among the goals on Sunday. The forward is likely going to need more attempts to break through one of Ligue 1's best defenses in Lille, a team which has only conceded 34 times this season.
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