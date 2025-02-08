Medon Berisha Injury: Called up for Bologna match

Berisha (thigh) has been named in Lecce's squad list to face Bologna on Sunday.

Berisha will be available after missing six matches with the second thigh injury in short order. He'll look to challenge Lassana Coulibaly, Thorir Helgason and Lassana Coulibaly who have started consistently in recent fixtures. He posted one assist, four shots (one on target), two key passes and three interceptions in his last three appearances.