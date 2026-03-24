Medon Berisha Injury: Suffers new injury

Berisha sustained a right rectus femoris strain while he was gearing up to return and is set to consult a specialist in Finland, but, in any case, he won't return before the end of the season, Lecce announced.

Berisha hasn't played since early January because of a significant thigh injury and has picked up another problem while working his way back. He'll assess whether he'll need surgery to make a full recovery, but he's done for this campaign regardless. Omri Gandelman, Oumar Ngom and Seko Fofana have taken his place in the rotation.