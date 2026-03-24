Medon Berisha Injury: Suffers new injury
Berisha sustained a right rectus femoris strain while he was gearing up to return and is set to consult a specialist in Finland, but, in any case, he won't return before the end of the season, Lecce announced.
Berisha hasn't played since early January because of a significant thigh injury and has picked up another problem while working his way back. He'll assess whether he'll need surgery to make a full recovery, but he's done for this campaign regardless. Omri Gandelman, Oumar Ngom and Seko Fofana have taken his place in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now